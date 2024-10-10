I'm on an older mac laptop, using Vivaldi, I thought, in sync with a newer iMac and a Windows PC. I'd lvoe to have all my workspaces synced up and shared from one device to another... but I digress.

After an update of the app, the workspaces with the names I assigned are still showing, but none of the contents.

I know there is a "save session" option, but now it's too late, and the sessions save as a snapshot, not as an ongoing sync up... back to my digression I suppose.

Is there a plan moving forward to corrcectly save open windows and tabs before a restart is forced by the updates??

or is there a plan in place for getting tabs synced & saved across devices??