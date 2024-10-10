@Pathduck said in Problems using POST search engine:

How are you searching, are you always searching in a new tab with Shift+Enter?

Yes. But for me this is Cmd + T, to open the command bar and do whatever I need. but that should not matter. Mostly trying to use Vivaldi as Arc replacement. In terms of UI and "workflow". Got addicted to how Arc works, and Vivaldi can be at least kind of close to it via its configuration.

then it quickly redirects to the search results.

In your video I see a noticeable delay as the new tab opened from the quick commands. For me, it just does not do anything there. Just stays put on the white screen (about:blank). No redirect. No, nothing.

The other search interactions seem to work fine, though. It's only from the command bar that is completely broken, but is unfortunately my main workflow.

Will try the instance you used, but already tried another public one instead of my local one.

So there's a bug there, but IMO a minor cosmetic issue as the search still works

Well, for me it's quite not cosmetic, as the search does not work at all.

Thanks for the elaborated answer.