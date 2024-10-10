After buying a new phone having Android 13 (later upgraded to 14), I'm experiencing that Vivaldi will "unload" the current tab (that is, it replaces the page with a "preview") whenever I use some other app for a time, forcing a reload of the page, with all sorts of unwanted consequences. And sometimes, just switching to another tab briefly will provoke the unloading of the first tab.

I take it this has to do with my phone not having more than 4 GB of RAM, but so did my old phone, and then I would only have this problem when I activated the camera.

Is this a known "feature" of later Android versions, or is it just me or my phone (Moto G54)? Is there any way to change this behavior?