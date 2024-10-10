@Pathduck @barbudo2005 A valid consideration for sure, and ultimately the goal for the future, but not a great fit for my current situation. Would want a powerful rendering desktop PC and something portable like a Microsoft Surface, but it can wait.

I am living in a place for the next year or 2 where I don't actually have a desk or a place that I could put one. I have been renovating houses for these past few years while living inside them, so I have had to be pretty mobile. I don't currently live in the house I am working on, but I do still bring my laptop over to put in measurements, adjust CAD models, and demonstrate designs before working on them. And @barbudo2005, this does often occur outside, hence the preference for an HDR screen, as they are often brighter

I have used a more basic laptop for CAD before, and it could likely get me through most of my needs, but rendering stuff on it was awful. Was the main reason I upgraded to the Gigabyte Aero 15 during college.

Here is a photo of me trying to prevent my more basic laptop from melting doing a fairly basic Blender render. The nice thing about winter is free laptop cooling

A desktop with a nice high powered GPU or 2 would be ideal for rendering needs, but I can live without it for now. Once I get a place of my own, it will make more sense.

Screen size isn't as important for CAD, but Blender would certainly benefit from a nice ultrawide monitor or even multiple, as I am still a novice and often need reference material open.

Got 7 years out of my last laptop and 5 from the one before that, so having the latest and greatest tech isn't the biggest concern for me. It would be nice to have something more upgradeable, but I am fine with just SSD swapping for now until I am in a better place to own something less mobile.