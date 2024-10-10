Anyone have experience with MSI laptops?
My old Gigabyte Aero 15 (i7-7700HQ) laptop decided to call it quits, so I am in the market for a replacement.
Wasn't overly thrilled with my Gigabyte laptop:
- Had a bad keyboard matrix that prevented certain keyboard combos from working
- Had several blue screens from incompatibilities with GPU drivers before I found a driver version that was stable (launched into safe mode and used DDU way too many times in the first few months)
- And their support was not very helpful with answering my questions in trying to fix the issue that killed the laptop
- Was also due to expire from Windows support in October 2025, so failed a bit prematurely
So I am looking at some other brands.
There are 2 models from MSI that look promising as a replacement, but I figured it would be good to see if anyone had any positive or negative experiences with MSI first.
So has anyone here had an MSI laptop? Anything worth mentioning about the experience?
Also gives me a chance to get a laptop with these new generations of CPUs that just released. Looks like the Intel Series 2 chips won't be what I want (a focus on efficiency to compete with ARM devices and no Nvidia GPU support), so will most likely with get a laptop with AMD's Strix Point 300 Series CPU. Seems to be a good efficiency/performance boost over Intel's Series 1 chips that are also an option I am looking into.
Aaron Translator
@nomadic ThinkPad is always recommended
@Aaron Got my sister to use a Lenovo, but don't think there were any ThinkPads that matched my requirements.
Here is list of my requirements in somewhat the order of importance (have to compromise on some to find options):
- Numpad on keyboard for AHK keyboard shortcuts and viewer changes in CAD programs and Blender
- Dedicated Nvidia GPU for CAD and Blender
- Minimal bezel and ideally 16:10 aspect ratio HDR screen (screens with thicker bezels just look bad to me after using a laptop with almost none for 7 years)
- IO: 2 X USB-A, 1 X USB-C, 1 X HDMI, 1 X Ethernet, charging input on the right side of the device, SD card reader would be nice to have
- 99.9 Wh battery
- Windows Precision touchpad or one I can easily change out the drivers
- Not too thick, but thick enough to have a decent cooling performance
- Backlit keyboard (just white is fine)
- Not too gamery more professional looking design (no unnecessary angular lines/ excessive non-configurable RGB LEDs)
- 2 M.2 SSD slots (capacity unimportant because I will be bringing over from my old laptop)
- Bottom panel removal instead of keyboard panel removal for access to internals
- Bottom panel screws not under stick on rubber feet
- Fingerprint reader
- Upgradable RAM (and if not, a configuration with at least 32GB)
The lack of a Numpad takes away a lot of good laptops for me. Gotten too used to having one around, even though I never use it to actually type numbers.
@nomadic My latest laptop is an Asus Vivobook with an i7 processor. Doesn't tick all the boxes, but it is slim, light, and powerful - and has a keypad. Around here, seems all the larger laptops have keypads (harder to have a full-size keyboard with keypad on a smaller laptop, but anything above a 14" screen should).
Given all the hype over AI, Nvidia graphics might be a bit pricey. Of course, if you find one that supports AI it will probably use Nvidia chips, so there's that ...
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@nomadic How about, you know, getting a Real Computer and getting a basic cheap laptop for when you need to check your email and do some surfing on the road?
Like, do you really need to do CAD and Blender stuff on a laptop? I just imagine that would be painful on a laptop screen, unless you connect it to a big monitor, and then you might as well just have a stationary PC.
A real tower PC would have upgradeable parts and last much longer than a laptop which would be out of data in a couple of years.
barbudo2005
The million dollar question:
Do you really need to move it indoors or do you need it outdoors?
-
Aaron Translator
@nomadic Looks like you need a mobile workstation.
@Pathduck @barbudo2005 A valid consideration for sure, and ultimately the goal for the future, but not a great fit for my current situation. Would want a powerful rendering desktop PC and something portable like a Microsoft Surface, but it can wait.
I am living in a place for the next year or 2 where I don't actually have a desk or a place that I could put one. I have been renovating houses for these past few years while living inside them, so I have had to be pretty mobile. I don't currently live in the house I am working on, but I do still bring my laptop over to put in measurements, adjust CAD models, and demonstrate designs before working on them. And @barbudo2005, this does often occur outside, hence the preference for an HDR screen, as they are often brighter
I have used a more basic laptop for CAD before, and it could likely get me through most of my needs, but rendering stuff on it was awful. Was the main reason I upgraded to the Gigabyte Aero 15 during college.
Here is a photo of me trying to prevent my more basic laptop from melting doing a fairly basic Blender render. The nice thing about winter is free laptop cooling
A desktop with a nice high powered GPU or 2 would be ideal for rendering needs, but I can live without it for now. Once I get a place of my own, it will make more sense.
Screen size isn't as important for CAD, but Blender would certainly benefit from a nice ultrawide monitor or even multiple, as I am still a novice and often need reference material open.
Got 7 years out of my last laptop and 5 from the one before that, so having the latest and greatest tech isn't the biggest concern for me. It would be nice to have something more upgradeable, but I am fine with just SSD swapping for now until I am in a better place to own something less mobile.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@nomadic Hey I have one of those too!
-
barbudo2005
I wish you the best of luck with your new machine.
What is certain is that all of us on the forum will benefit from the new acquisition .....
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I did a quick check on prices, sorted from highest...
That's about 6,000$ are you willing to go that high?
-
@sgunhouse said in Anyone have experience with MSI laptops?:
My latest laptop is an Asus Vivobook with an i7 processor. Doesn't tick all the boxes, but it is slim, light, and powerful - and has a keypad.
There are some interesting looking Asus laptops. They didn't show up in my search, so I will have to give them a look and see what they might have been missing that excluded them. Thanks!
Edit: The Asus ProArt P16 is so close to what I want, but it is another victim of the lack of numpad trend. The Zenbook Pro Duo 15 was my top choice for awhile, but it hasn't seen a refresh and the price plus possible ergonomic issues have eliminated it for me. The Vivobook Pro 15 & 16X both have some compromises, but are interesting.
Around here, seems all the larger laptops have keypads (harder to have a full-size keyboard with keypad on a smaller laptop, but anything above a 14" screen should).
You would think all larger laptops would have a numpad, but a surprising number do not. The argument seems to be that people prefer a centered keyboard.
I do prefer screens 15" or more, but I didn't put it in my preferences because the other items imply a larger device.
Given all the hype over AI, Nvidia graphics might be a bit pricey. Of course, if you find one that supports AI it will probably use Nvidia chips, so there's that ...
Given up on GPUs ever really being affordable again. First it was crypto; now it is AI. Nvidia is the go to for using Blender, so I am a bit locked in to that decision. Hopefully with 5000 series GPUs being not too far away, the prices of 4000 series won't be too inflated.
@Pathduck said in Anyone have experience with MSI laptops?:
That's about 6,000$ are you willing to go that high?
No, not quite that much
Was aiming for around $2,000 USD, but might push a bit past that if I can get a better GPU. Didn't include it in the preferences because it is loose and might be adjusted when I actually go to buy the laptop.
That MSI Creator 16 AI Studio (or the new version called AI+) is one of the laptops I am looking at, but with a much more economical configuration. They sure do love throwing the term AI at these new CPU models.
I already have a 4TB M.2 SSD, so I would get the lowest storage option available and keep the original in the secondary M.2 slot. Would also probably upgrade the RAM myself (have a 16GB stick from my old laptop, but not sure if the speeds would be a good match), unless the price isn't too bad for a higher config. And for the GPU, a 4090 is definitely wasted in a thin laptop form factor. With the power and cooling limitations, it wouldn't be too much better than the lower cards. I am probably going for a 4060 or 4070; anything higher tends to make less sense for price to performance in a thin laptop.
Those configurations bring it to a much better $1,800-2,100 USD price range.
Hey I have one of those too!
An excellent window propping device. Kept the window at just the right height to keep the window in place and not crush my poor overworked laptop. If only that device was useful for something else too. CamelBak making a dedicated window prop seems a bit niche