Constant Crashing when playing Candy Crush Saga
A couple weeks ago I started playing Candy Crush Saga on Facebook. I was playing it in a Vivaldi window. Vivaldi started to crash five to eight times a day. So I opened Candy Crush Saga in Chrome. However, Vivaldi is still crashing, and at approximately the same rate. Now it is also true that I have lots of YouTube videos open, though they are not playing, and I also have a zillion images open in a couple different windows. However, that was true before the crashing started. I can accept that Candy Crush Saga is a poorly behaved program, but why is it causing crashes in Vivaldi when it is open in Chrome? I should add that Chrome never crashes.
I managed to help myself by rebooting my computer (instead of always putting it to sleep). Also -- and I don't know if this was a help or just coincidental -- I now have all my Vivaldi windows set to Maximum (which works for me since I have a squarish monitor). Chrome is also maximized. Making all my browser windows maximized seems to have helped.
Lesson learned: Always reboot before begging for help. Vivaldi isn't crashing any more.