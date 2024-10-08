Hallo, this is my first time here at the forum.

I use Vivaldi on desktop with Linux Mint for more than 3 years and I like the extensive use of profiles and workspaces. At the meantime I have 14 profiles.

Now reading through the Forum → Vivaldi for Linux and searching for 'profiles' I get the feeling by the first time, that my Vivaldi-installation is "poor". I don't have any /home/user/directory nor file, except /home/andi/Downloads/vivaldi-stable_4.3.2439.44-1_amd64.deb. That means, I do not have any config-file.

Profiles I can create and delete. But how can I copy both profiles and workspaces to an external drive?

The aim of all this: I want to be able to read all URLs without using the Internet and finally make a list of them..

Who knows what to do and how?

Andi11