Reduce Spacing Between All List Items [SOLVED]
-
I have been unhappy with the amount of excessive (to me) space between bookmark (and other list items) ever since Vivaldi was started. Early on I had been able to hack the setting with CSS but that stopped working some years ago and I could not figure it out anymore. I gave up trying.
Recently @adacom posted that ...
return 24+
... in bundle.js is the line height setting for all UI list item spacing. It is and changing it does change the item line spacing but the highlighting behind the line item is off.
(NOTE: Bundle.js is in:)
(AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\6.10.3483.4\resources)
Now I'm very happy to say I've found the CSS to complete the hack and make the highlight behind the line item look perfect. It is:
.vivaldi-tree, .sortselector { --treeViewRowHeight: calc(20px + 0px + var(--densityGap)); }
The hack needs to be effected in bundle.js and CSS and I'd have never found the solution without @adacom. Thank you so much for finding the base setting!
Additionally I modified the Item Counter with:
.item-count, .vivaldi-tree .nickname { /* line-height: 1.3; */ line-height: 1; padding: 1px 4px; border-radius: 3px; font-size: 10.5px; font-weight: 400; }
-
@g_bartsch - thats excellent - i believe you change the spacing in bundle.js to 20 which then fits with the 20 in the css code
i prefer 18 as the modified setting in bundle.js - to achieve even spacing i need to change your setting of 20 to 22 in your css code but thats just fine tuning
to anyone looking at this the code setting in bundle.js has changed a few times over time but it always seems to be the first reference to 24 in the code - i would assume that may change so the mod may need re visiting if it does
and whilst the css code will survive an update the change in bundle.js will have to be done after every update as the old file is over written
-
@adacom Yes, you are right. I set mine to 20px in bundle.js so you will need to do as you say in your CSS to achieve a good result with your 18x (I'll test 18px too).
I'm going to play more with the Item Count setting:
/* line-height: 1.3; */ line-height: 1;
I just guessed on that and don't know exactly how that setting works.
-
@adacom said in Reduce Spacing Between All List Items [SOLVED]:
i prefer 18 as the modified setting in bundle.js - to achieve even spacing i need to change your setting of 20 to 22 in your css code but thats just fine tuning
18px in bundle.js works with:
.vivaldi-tree, .sortselector { --treeViewRowHeight: calc(18px + 0px + var(--densityGap)); }
There are no problems (including nothing being ugly when changing the text of the line item) for me with icons being cut off etc.
18px is probably the least height that can be used before bad things start happening. But since it's working I'm going to use it.
-
@g_bartsch its all down to what works for your eye
18 spacing and 18 in css
18 spacing and 22 in css
22 works for me
-
@adacom
Yes, and I have my UI font set to 11px Arial so maybe that's why the setting works here.
-
I've tweaked the CSS a little and the result is the text size is now set independently of the UI font size.
The difference between the default 24px line height and 18px is 33% so using 18px allows us to see 33% more items before needing to scroll. What a win!
/* REDUCE THE HEIGHT OF HIGHLIGHT BEHIND ROW ITEMS ROW HEIGHT IS SET IN BUNDLE.JS AND THE DEFAULT SETTING IS return24+ SEARCH FOR THAT VALUE AND CHANGE IT EACH TIME VIVALDI IS UPGRADED SET THE FONT SIZE INDEPENDANTLY OF THE UI FONT SIZE */ .vivaldi-tree, .sortselector { --treeViewRowHeight: calc(18px + 0px + var(--densityGap)); font-size: 10.5px !important; }
/* MAKE THE TREE ROW COUNTER SMALLER */ .item-count, .vivaldi-tree .nickname { line-height: 1; padding: 1px 4px; border-radius: 3px; font-size: 10px !important; font-weight: 400; }