I have been unhappy with the amount of excessive (to me) space between bookmark (and other list items) ever since Vivaldi was started. Early on I had been able to hack the setting with CSS but that stopped working some years ago and I could not figure it out anymore. I gave up trying.

Recently @adacom posted that ...

return 24+

... in bundle.js is the line height setting for all UI list item spacing. It is and changing it does change the item line spacing but the highlighting behind the line item is off.

(NOTE: Bundle.js is in:)

(AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\6.10.3483.4\resources)

Now I'm very happy to say I've found the CSS to complete the hack and make the highlight behind the line item look perfect. It is:

.vivaldi-tree, .sortselector { --treeViewRowHeight: calc(20px + 0px + var(--densityGap)); }

The hack needs to be effected in bundle.js and CSS and I'd have never found the solution without @adacom. Thank you so much for finding the base setting!

Additionally I modified the Item Counter with: