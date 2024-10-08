VMware Cloud Director
Hi,
I have a problem with the VM console on Mac. Every time, I get error:
wmks.min.js:1 WebSocket connection to 'wss://undefined/undefined;undefined' failed: webpackJsonp.130.WMKS.WebSocket @ wmks.min.js:1 wmks-console.js:81 Error occurred jQuery.Event Event wmks-console.js:61 Disconnected jQuery.Event wmks-console.js:197 Dispatching ticket request vm-98ceb3e8-39c5-426a-beb6-ff9b2fafe487 wmks-console.js:125 Connecting to wss://undefined/undefined;undefined wmks.min.js:1 2024-10-08T17:12:12.763Z [Info ] Not a touch device, and hence skip touch handler
On the other browsers, everything works fine (Firefox, Edge, Brave, Chrome). On Winodws, everything works without issues.
I was trying without any extensions and in private mode.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@UAnton Hi - this seems similar to an older problem a year or so back where some variables were not inherited by popup windows. This problem was later solved.
It seems to use Websockets, and they should work fine, but the error message indicates the IP/port values are undefined.
When reporting an issue, please post your OS and Vivaldi version information from the Help > About menu.
Does this "Vmware" thing use popup windows?
Here's the test case I used when reporting this bug:
https://pathduck.github.io/test/session-storage/
Does this test work for you?
Have you tested in a clean profile?
Hi @Pathduck,
I think I found the "problem".
If I set "Open Popups in Tabs" - The console does not work but if unset - everything works fine.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@UAnton That's strange - I guess no other browser allows opening popup windows in tabs.
What happens in Chrome/Edge if you Ctrl+click the button that launches the popup instead? It should open a new tab instead of a popup.
Also try this with my test page above, both in Vivaldi and another browser.