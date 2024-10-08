Could yall help me with some css to hide the blue highlighter when pressing tab to navigate through elements? I generally never use that and for example when im watching a video and press spacebar, it highlights the entire video which is just annoying, any way to hide this using css? I want to completely remove that highlighter from every webpage. As you can see in the image, the highlighter highlights the entire video when i press spacebar to pause the video or play.

It also highlights reels on insta when i scroll through up and down arrows.