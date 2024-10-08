Solved How to remove thick bar at the top of the window in Twitch created shortcut?
the one highlighted.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Jieteru18 Just create the app from the main url, that's how it's supposed to work.
You are not the only one with this "problem" and this is just how PWAs in Chromium browsers work. It's a "security" measure.
https://www.reddit.com/r/MicrosoftEdge/comments/gfaaey/does_anyone_know_how_to_get_rid_of_this_address/
https://www.reddit.com/r/edge/comments/hu4sir/persisting_address_bar_on_pwas/
https://www.reddit.com/r/edge/comments/hij6x0/pwa_how_to_remove_the_top_bar_when_url_changes/
https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/discussions/edge-chromium-s-url-bar-randomly-appear-inside-web-app/m-p/1531208
@Jieteru18 Hi, did you try clicking the
x?
This appears because the domain is different from the one you created the app from. Which is strange, because it still says it's on
twitch.tvso I don't know what you did wrong here.
@Pathduck hello. yes when i click on the x button it puts the stream into picture in picture mode (twitch version)
@Jieteru18 No this X button:
How did you create the PWA?
@Pathduck ah yes thats the x button i meant actually.
for the PWA i created a shortcut from https://www.twitch.tv/directory/following (since i did not like the auto playing of videos from twitch main url). I just tried creating a PWA without the following directory but the bar is still there
@Pathduck ok thanks for the links! i followed this reddit comment and changed the target from
vivaldi_proxy.exe --profile-directory=Default --app-id=lcalihbgockdkkhcmpoadihgcdjhahjn
to
vivaldi_proxy.exe --profile-directory=Default --app=https://www.twitch.tv/directory/following
and now the bar is gone. again, thank you!
edit: okay I might have screwed up how my PWA works when pinned to the taskbar. when I do pin it, it turns into a vivaldi icon and doesnt open twitch at all, only my default home in vivaldi. i'm gonna live with the compromise of pinning it to my start menu instead
edit 2: ok i uninstalled the pwa and restarted and installed the main twitch.tv as PWA. i'm gonna have to live with the dreaded autoplaying of videos when opening twitch T.T
