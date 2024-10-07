Whatsapp web wont load beyond splash screen
-
Greetings,
These last few days one of my windows vivaldi installs stopped correctly loading whatsapp web, which I heavily use for work. This only happens on my main profile (it loads normally in another profile or private browsing). I already tried deleting the site cookies and no dice.
What else do you suggest I try to get it back on my main session? The error persists between reloads.
-
@mercail I will test with 6.9.3447.51.
Opening web.whatsapp.com in web panel
Clicking in panel head "Desktop version"
Relaod web panel
Auth with QR by smartphone
WhatsApp Web loads nice.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mercail Perhaps Vivaldi Blocker or other ad/tracker blocker extension? Try to exclude web.whatsapp.com in blocker.
-
I disabled all extensions and the issue persists. I expected that to work!
-
@mercail Is Settings → Privacy → Vivaldi Blocker active?
-
I disabled it in general and no dice. I resolved it now though, it seems to have been fixed after clearing my browsing history + cache which had been piling up for a while. Thanks for your help!
-
@mercail Clearing Cache and Cookies would have been the next advise by me.
OK, you solved it by yourself. Congrats.