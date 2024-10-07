Folks - I don't often use terms like "abysmal" but I've been occasionally posting about this for ages and it has got no better. Various issues with pen/touch on Surface pro (7 in my case) remain. Especially for dialog popups, where you have to resort to the trackpad because the pen clicks whatever is BEHIND the dialog, things on the URL bar not being touch/click able, etc. - the list is quite long. I am using:

Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 182bbf0e4fdf8cd7876d2b24819fde3147f9af97

OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4249)

and I do have Touch UI enabled. The response in the past has been that touch/pen systems were low priority. While I accepted that a decade ago, I suspect this is no longer a safe position. And sorry if I've missed something - I did a search for Surface.