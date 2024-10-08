I've been trying for a few days now to enter the proper coding that would alter the text position, I keep coming up snake eyes, I'm banging my head against the wall.

Can anyone far more experienced than I take a look at this entry & tell me what is wrong with it? I was lead to believe that a line-height entry is needed to centre the text in the tab box. From what I've tried that's not the answer as the text needs to go upwards to be centered in the tabs new position. A line-height entry has to a positive syntax & a negative is not possible.

The 2nd item is the code that will shrink the height of the address bar, I have a code in place but it only altered the search bar, not both.

/* Adjust Tab Size /

.tab {height: 25px !important;

min-height: 20px !important;

bottom: 4px; / Adjust the value to move the tabs upward */

/* Adjusted Height in URL Field /

.mainbar, .UrlBar-Addressbar, .UrlBar-Background, .SearchField {

font-size: 13px;

height: 22px !important;

line-height: 10px; / Adjust line height to vertically center text /

padding: 5px 5px; / Adjust padding as needed */

}

}

