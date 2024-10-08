Tabs Height resizing, centering text
-
I've been trying for a few days now to enter the proper coding that would alter the text position, I keep coming up snake eyes, I'm banging my head against the wall.
Can anyone far more experienced than I take a look at this entry & tell me what is wrong with it? I was lead to believe that a line-height entry is needed to centre the text in the tab box. From what I've tried that's not the answer as the text needs to go upwards to be centered in the tabs new position. A line-height entry has to a positive syntax & a negative is not possible.
The 2nd item is the code that will shrink the height of the address bar, I have a code in place but it only altered the search bar, not both.
/* Adjust Tab Size /
.tab {height: 25px !important;
min-height: 20px !important;
bottom: 4px; / Adjust the value to move the tabs upward */
/* Adjusted Height in URL Field /
.mainbar, .UrlBar-Addressbar, .UrlBar-Background, .SearchField {
font-size: 13px;
height: 22px !important;
line-height: 10px; / Adjust line height to vertically center text /
padding: 5px 5px; / Adjust padding as needed */
}
}
-
sjudenim Supporters
The easiest thing to do with your configuration is to just use this bit of code
#tabs-tabbar-container.top { height: 25px !important; }
-
@sjudenim
Hi there!
thx for the reply......I actually just came across the posting you made some time ago on the matter....how to reduce menu bar height
#header { min-height: 15px !important; }
I applied it & it reduced the header panel height to the desired total depth. This code also relocated the + (open new tab icon) to its proper location as well, I had no idea that the new tab + was tied to the header panel height.
So as it is right now I'm still trying to properly locate the text in the tab box & scratching my head as to why the code for the address bar & search bar didn't quite work as planned.
Thx greatly for your posted help.