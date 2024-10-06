Vivaldi has so many commands and you can use them to create command chains.

But there is one missing and it should be there.

Open PIP window. The keyboard shortcut of it is Alt+P.

There are many sites that Vivaldi can't create for various reasons the PIP icon in every video, so I am using this addon Picture-in-Picture Extension to bypass this and use it to "force" PIP.

Firefox adds a PIP button in the address area every time you play a video, so if it fails to create the PIP icon in the video, you can go to PIP from the button in the address bar.

In Vivaldi you can't go to PIP if Vivaldi won't create the button in the video frame.

In other chromium browsers we have the global media controls so from there you can go to PIP in every video.

Please add the PIP icon like Firefox in the address bar or add the command, so we could create the button ourselves.

We shouldn't have to use an extension for something that simple in a customization powerhouse like Vivaldi.

A new command for it will solve the issue, Vivaldi has so many commands, and this is an important command that should be available.

