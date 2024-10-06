How to report spam
NetscapeNavigator
I signed in to my Vivaldi Account and was directly immediately to the WordPress part. That didn't concern me as nearly as much as all the spam (some porn). But I could not find where to report that nonsense.
@NetscapeNavigator Spam on your blog is your responsibility, though they do have that spam filter available if you want to use it. Personally I got tired of all the people posting only for SEO (backlinks) or those supposedly offering SEO services and therefore set my blog to members only. Obviously your answer may be different.
NetscapeNavigator
It is not my blog. I have no blog for that matter. I saw that in the general feed. If I could remove it, I would.
@NetscapeNavigator General feed? If it's forum-related, go to the post and report it. If you mean the Community feed, if it's in comments on someone else's blog I think you'd have to contact the blog owner. If it's actual blog posts there should be a way to report the user, probably on their profile page but I haven't looked for it. I'm certain Vivaldi doesn't want porn anywhere on their site, so they should have something like that.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@NetscapeNavigator
We're sorry you had to see these posts that clearly aren't welcome on vivaldi.net and thank you for caring enough to want to report them.
You'll find a report option below each blog post on its original page.
When you're in WordPress view, you need to click on "Read More" and then on "View Original" to get there.
When you're browsing recent blogs on https://blogs.vivaldi.net/recent-posts/, it'll take just one click on the title or featured image to open the full blog post.
But we go through recent posts at least 2-3 times a week ourselves as well and remove the spam.