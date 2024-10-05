Hello,

can you add an option to to separate the "new tab position" for links in pages and the + button?

What I'd like is to open links next to the current page (not only normal links but also selecting plain text which is a link and opening it in a new page).

But when I click on + button I want to open new tabs as the last tab on the right of the page.

A possible implementation could be to add a new option like "New tabs open as last tab".

The only browser that offers this function is Waterfox.

Here you can see that in Waterfox these are two separate options:



Thanks.