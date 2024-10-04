Bookmark Export Not Syncing
jlvpineiro
I'm trying to import bookmarks from Vivaldi to Firefox. Before doing so, I went through and deleted a bunch of bookmarks. When I go to import the bookmarks, it is importing deleted bookmarks. Also, if I go to vivaldi://sync-internals, it shows 837, which is around what Firefox says as well, despite the fact that I know I have no more than 400 bookmarks. Also, it doesn't matter if I go to Firefox, import, and then select Vivaldi from the dropdown, or if I manually export bookmarks from Vivaldi and then import the html file, it's the same result either way.
Is this just a descync issue? If so, how do I force it to sync? Or will it just take time?
mib2berlin Soprano
@jlvpineiro
Hi, Vivaldi sync bookmarks in the trash bin too.
No idea if Firefox export it.
Clean up the trash bin and update sync with the Trigger GetUpdate button, if it not already synced itself.
Cheers, mib
jlvpineiro
@mib2berlin I had already cleared the trash bin, so that wasn't the issue, but the Trigger GetUpdates button was what I was missing. After hitting that and restarting Firefox, it worked. Thanks!