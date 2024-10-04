I'm trying to import bookmarks from Vivaldi to Firefox. Before doing so, I went through and deleted a bunch of bookmarks. When I go to import the bookmarks, it is importing deleted bookmarks. Also, if I go to vivaldi://sync-internals, it shows 837, which is around what Firefox says as well, despite the fact that I know I have no more than 400 bookmarks. Also, it doesn't matter if I go to Firefox, import, and then select Vivaldi from the dropdown, or if I manually export bookmarks from Vivaldi and then import the html file, it's the same result either way.

Is this just a descync issue? If so, how do I force it to sync? Or will it just take time?