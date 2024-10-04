Video from an Image
Hi, I usually don't care about AI but I am up to date.
This one really amazes me.
https://arstechnica.com/ai/2024/10/metas-new-movie-gen-ai-system-can-deepfake-video-from-a-single-photo/
Pathduck
Ugh, makes me sick to my stomach just thinking of the CPU cycles, storage and energy wasted creating this superficial crap.
I mean, just go to any social media site and you'll see thousands of the same type video, actually generated by humans and just as pointless...
@Pathduck
Microsoft doesn't rent a nuclear power plant for no reason.
From an engineer's perspective, it's amazing how quickly they got there.
Pathduck
@mib2berlin said in Video from an Image:
Microsoft doesn't rent a nuclear power plant for no reason.
Maybe they could use that power plant to power thousands of homes now powered by burning fossil fuels instead?
From an engineer's perspective, it's amazing how quickly they got there.
Sure, many very clever well-educated people writing very clever algorithms based on huge amounts of data harvested without consent from the web. For what, this waste of screen space? What good for humanity's future does it do?
It's typical of humans. Just as we're getting aware we need to seriously cut down on our insane consumption and stop releasing vast amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, heating our planet to make human life impossible on large parts of the globe in the next century, what do we do?
- We invent cryptocurrencies, burning massive amounts of energy on a futile race to get rich quick, in what Jon rightly called a "scam" and a "pyramid scheme".
- Go all-in on AI and massively energy-consuming data centers doing nothing but generate useless fake videos and lying machines hallucinating fake answers to people who don't like to use their human brains for nothing but mindless consumption.
It's just sad is what it is...
Sorry a bit ranty tonight, AI does this to me... need to get to bed...
edwardp
@mib2berlin @Pathduck Do either or both of you think AI could be banned eventually?
@edwardp
No, the devil is out of the box.
If some humans can make money on a thing it will grow.
Creating nonsense will fade, people get bored quickly.
About the power usage, a mobile phone cost 10000$ at start, now 100$ and it need 1% of the power the old one need.
The same will happen with AI, I guess will will know in 5 Years.
mathieulefrancois
AI is terrifying.
Some purposes have been useful, but it's just going to keep getting worse and worse.