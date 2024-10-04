In the short time I've been using Vivaldi & in the searching thru the settings for the browser I've not come across the setting that directs the browser to sort bookmarks by name option.

Now I'm not referring to the side panel feature as I do not make use of it at all, I'm referring to the drop down context menu in the menu bar & the master bookmarks settings. When one right clicks on the Bookmarks in the menu bar a master settings window opens up revealing ALL of the bookmarks that are stored, all will be displayed in a vertical fashion with the major folders in there, any direct webpages below those, if one opens a displayed folder that folders contents is revealed below.

Nowhere in this arrangement is the setting that allows the user to sort by name by right clicking on the master bookmarks directory or any folder, because of this all of my bookmarks displayed are in a scattered manner, there's no A to Z pattern.

What I have been able to do is manually arrange just the sub folders names by their alphabetical listing but the browser won't do this via a built in setting.