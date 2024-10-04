Bookmarks *sort by name*
In the short time I've been using Vivaldi & in the searching thru the settings for the browser I've not come across the setting that directs the browser to sort bookmarks by name option.
Now I'm not referring to the side panel feature as I do not make use of it at all, I'm referring to the drop down context menu in the menu bar & the master bookmarks settings. When one right clicks on the Bookmarks in the menu bar a master settings window opens up revealing ALL of the bookmarks that are stored, all will be displayed in a vertical fashion with the major folders in there, any direct webpages below those, if one opens a displayed folder that folders contents is revealed below.
Nowhere in this arrangement is the setting that allows the user to sort by name by right clicking on the master bookmarks directory or any folder, because of this all of my bookmarks displayed are in a scattered manner, there's no A to Z pattern.
What I have been able to do is manually arrange just the sub folders names by their alphabetical listing but the browser won't do this via a built in setting.
mib2berlin Soprano
@55trucker
Hi, sort by Title is sort by name:
Cheers, mib
I'm referring to the Bookmarks located in the menu bar......
for whatever reason if one makes a change to the bookmarks menu via the side panel that change is not transferred to the Bookmarks directory in the menu bar. In the drop down menu there is no way to sort by name at all.
mib2berlin Soprano
@55trucker
I am sorry, I don`t use the menu, to slow.
The setting are independent for bookmark bar and panel, no idea about this menu.
I know some here prefer the menu, I hope one steps by to help here.
Cheers, mib
I use the menu bar so as to keep the on screen clutter to a minimum.....
the side panel bookmarks menu will sort by title but only for the 1st initial page of bookmarks, but that adjustment doesn't transfer to the bookmarks directory in the menu bar, & none of the sub folders can be sorted in any way at all. None of the listings can be sorted by name or any other way.
@55trucker Setting the sorting order in the Bookmark Manager (
vivaldi://bookmarks/) will also change the sorting order of the Bookmarks Menu.
Click the top header title of the various columns to sort by that attribute (so
Titlein this case). You can click multiple times to change between
ascending,
descending, and
no/manual sorting.
Form my testing it properly applied to bookmarks on the main level and all sub folders as well.
That's a relief.....thx for the info on that procedure, couldn't find it in the basic browser settings.......