When I save a website as a bookmark, a small icon banner fills with color, noting the site is now a bookmark. And if I then click on that icon to reveal a drop down list of all the bookmark folders, so that I might choose which folder in which to save the bookmark, I am presented with all the folders being open, thus showing the subfolders... and so on and so on.
I have probably one thousand primary, secondary, tertiary folders. The task of locating the folder I choose is quite lengthy a process, and quite frustrating.
Is there a setting that keeps all folders closed when entering the drop down list?
Thanks for any suggestions.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Reese Hi - have you tried using the Find field?
Undocumented tip:
Press the
\key to collapse all folders.
With a huge structure like you seem to have, I recommend staying away from the Bookmark Page button.
Use the Bookmarks Menu or the Bookmarks Panel instead.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/
I find the Menu the handiest, as I can easily navigate to the folder I want using the keyboard and choose "Add active tab".
@Reese Yes, it would be easier if the "drag and drop" could directly open the folder (and subfolders) to put the bookmark you want to save.
Currently, the drag and drop simply puts the bookmark in the folder you are targeting.
But it seems impossible to reach a subfolder directly