When I save a website as a bookmark, a small icon banner fills with color, noting the site is now a bookmark. And if I then click on that icon to reveal a drop down list of all the bookmark folders, so that I might choose which folder in which to save the bookmark, I am presented with all the folders being open, thus showing the subfolders... and so on and so on.

I have probably one thousand primary, secondary, tertiary folders. The task of locating the folder I choose is quite lengthy a process, and quite frustrating.

Is there a setting that keeps all folders closed when entering the drop down list?

Thanks for any suggestions.