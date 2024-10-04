High CPU load 6.9.3447.51
I started noticing this a month or so ago, in the 6.9.3447.44 version. 30-60 seconds after startup, Vivaldi would slow down, and Windows Task Manager would show about a 25-40% CPU usage (spiking to over 60% on a few occasions), most of which was Vivaldi. It would calm down after a minute or so, but in that time I'd lose keyboard and mouse control, and if I flipped to another open app or program, that would be slowed down as well. (Memory usage seems to top off at 11% or 12%.)
I installed 6.9.3447.51 the other day, and if anything, it's worse. The intervals when Vivaldi is essentially unusable (no response to keyboard, mouse cursor disappears or doesn't respond) have gotten longer.
Hardware:
- Intel Core 17 - 7700+ @ 2.90 GHz
- 64 GB RAM
OS:
- Windows 10, 22H2 19045.4894, 64-bit, updated as of yesterday
Usage:
- Vivaldi Mail.
- No tab grouping or stacking, never have more than 5 open at once and even that is rare.
- I'm not a gamer and generally don't do any visually-intensive things. I do occasionally stream baseball from Comcast/Xfinity, but there is no pattern to it being on and these slow/stop episodes getting greater or lesser.
Add-ons:
- Malwarebytes.
- Norton Anti-Virus and Norton Save Web. Norton and Malwarebytes have been on there for a couple of months or more and predate the CPU load problems.
- Print Edit WE (which I haven't used in a while).
Both Windows Task Manager and Vivaldi Task Manager can show up to 11 separate Vivaldis, but none of them are described any further. I don't know where any log files are except for mail.
Any suggestions? Thank you.
@mourningdoves
Hi, third party AV software is known to interact badly with Vivaldi, specially after an update.
Check if they run higher in the task manager if Vivaldi lags.
Open the internal task manager with Shift+Esc, it is possible only one tab cause this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks, that looks helpful. So far nothing out of the ordinary. Should I post screenshots? They'll be huge because I can't shrink them without making the process names unreadable, but at least I can cut out a chunk of white space in the middle.
@mourningdoves
Hm, huge task bar meant a lot of tabs, web panels and so forth.
Good would be a screen shot during Vivaldi lags but this is hard to do.
You can post huge images, there is a forum limit for this.
In older versions you can see extensions in the internal task manager but it is disabled now.
You can start Vivaldi with an edited desktop shortcut.
If you use a lot of extensions try
--disable-extensions
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I found a runaway extension, I think.
The first line (Vivaldi) looks a bit high, but maybe not. The last line is an extension - it's a "background.js", the other three are each a "serviceWorker.js". The Process ID just identifies it as "vivaldi.exe", even though it has "chrome-extension" in the description line. I don't know another way to identify exactly what it is.
I watched for a while and the "background.js" stopped and disappeared from the Vivaldi task manager. It came back maybe a minute later, with a different Process ID number.
Any ideas? Thanks.
@mourningdoves
Hi, this extension is Violent Monkey.
100% in the internal task manager is one CPU core, so it is not to much in general.
Vivaldi should idle at 0-5% in the Windows task manager.
Did you tried the --disable-extensions flag?
mourningdoves
@mib2berlin I didn't try the flag, but I finally took a chance and toggled the yes/no "This extension may read or change site information and run in the background" on the Extensions page. Yes, that button is a "Disable" button too.
The Malwarebytes extension was the culprit. I did find a thread somewhere about ViolentMonkey and Malwarebytes interacting, but I couldn't understand 10 words of it. Anyway, the Malwarebytes extension is inactive now, and everything is running much better. I'll have to remember that the toggle switch is safe and won't blow anything up.
I never installed ViolentMonkey and it doesn't show up in my installed extensions panel. May I assume that Vivaldi baked it in?
Thanks!
@mourningdoves
OK, fine you find something useful.
Because I use Violentmonkey I know the ID and this is shown in your screen shot.
But I was wrong, this is a different extension.
Cheers, mib