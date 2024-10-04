I started noticing this a month or so ago, in the 6.9.3447.44 version. 30-60 seconds after startup, Vivaldi would slow down, and Windows Task Manager would show about a 25-40% CPU usage (spiking to over 60% on a few occasions), most of which was Vivaldi. It would calm down after a minute or so, but in that time I'd lose keyboard and mouse control, and if I flipped to another open app or program, that would be slowed down as well. (Memory usage seems to top off at 11% or 12%.)

I installed 6.9.3447.51 the other day, and if anything, it's worse. The intervals when Vivaldi is essentially unusable (no response to keyboard, mouse cursor disappears or doesn't respond) have gotten longer.

Hardware:

Intel Core 17 - 7700+ @ 2.90 GHz

64 GB RAM

OS:

Windows 10, 22H2 19045.4894, 64-bit, updated as of yesterday

Usage:

Vivaldi Mail.

No tab grouping or stacking, never have more than 5 open at once and even that is rare.

I'm not a gamer and generally don't do any visually-intensive things. I do occasionally stream baseball from Comcast/Xfinity, but there is no pattern to it being on and these slow/stop episodes getting greater or lesser.

Add-ons:

Malwarebytes.

Norton Anti-Virus and Norton Save Web. Norton and Malwarebytes have been on there for a couple of months or more and predate the CPU load problems.

Print Edit WE (which I haven't used in a while).

Both Windows Task Manager and Vivaldi Task Manager can show up to 11 separate Vivaldis, but none of them are described any further. I don't know where any log files are except for mail.

Any suggestions? Thank you.