New tab can be opened from Vivaldi by New Tab, Ctrl+T, or Open in new Tab context menu. Or it can be opened by link from e-mail client and "recently" Mathworks deprecated their documentation browser and migrated everything on-line and open it in (system) browser - Vivaldi for me.

My "issue" is that accessing documetation opens new tab in the last workspace used which messes the organisation up.

Is there way Vivaldi can "sense" what prompt invoked the new tab filter them like e-mail clients do?

In my peculliar case the filter would be IF (%Caller% == matlab) THEN (SWITCH WORKPLACE(Matlab); OpenNewTab(%URL%))