So new work machine, new vivaldi stable install with e-mail configuration. Added the account without a problem (it is a gmail based corporate/business account).

Tried to create a filter (actually a recreation of a filter used in my previous work snapshot installation) and got blocked on non sane behavior. I'm only trying to filter by two fields, from and subject. I enter the from field without a problem and start to fill the subject also without a problem until I reach a given number of chars. In pictures:

And I know for a fact that the 'a' is there in the subject:

Really can't understand it. As I said it is a brand new vivaldi install with just one account added today.

The same happens with other subject entries:

Using the subject entry in the global search box even with only headers selected works.

I then tried to create the filter via the mail settings and got more anomalous behavior with something like this bring generated:

AND subject:Sync AND AND subject:Changes

I ended up creating the filter search string manually and it is working.

I'm not a new user of vivaldi mail client. I've used it since the beginning and not that it matters but I've used opera's mail client before. Still I felt a bit frustrated with the filter creation process and in fact I think it worked better before when I created filters in previous installations. Don't know what a new user will think of it but it does not give a good image from the client.