What it says on the tin. When trying to look through synced tabs in the windows web panel if I click the triangle to open the list of tabs under a workspace, all workspace with that name open, despite the fact that they are under different devices in the synced tabs list.

>laptop >Workspace - Watching >desktop >Workspace - Watching

In the example above opening either Workspace - Watching would open both of them

> laptop v Workspace - Watching > Stack > Stack > desktop v Workspace - Watching > Stack > Stack

like this, but I'd like the below to happen