As I have 3 identical old laptops for my 3 children (3 Windows user sessions + another administrator session (mine)), I cloned a complete disk with the 4 Vivaldi profiles already perfectly set, to avoid having to do the same tedious work three times.

Then I renamed the 2 cloned laptops, and to make the synchronization perfect, I searched in 'preferences' cache_guid and session_sync_guid to change a letter in this GUID.

Unfortunately, session_sync_guid is nowhere to be found. Deleting the preferences file is a workaround, but I'd like to understand why the clever solution isn't within my reach.

ps : display synced tabs button is checked in settings