Calendar visible from the Calendar Status icon from the status bar
This is for those who do NOT use the sidebar to do so, allowing those users to be able to quickly see any possible events from the bottom. I personally am slowly getting used to the sidebar, but doing so from the bottom is much easier for me personally.
Also, there is more than enough empty space in that feature to show one. You don't need that much room for upcoming events... Acounts !? Logs maybe...
Btw how do you move the status bar without a window + workspace switchero ? Only one window or instance of Vivaldi seems to be able to have a status bar(sync icon does not count).
@Kiloneie thumbs up from me.
While this is not the same but may solve the issue too, the snapshot released yesterday sports a new "dashboard" feature that allows placing Widgets on the start page. One widget is for upcoming events.
Interesting, but yes, not the same. Usually a startpage is used as an intermediate. I personally use them more often, to cover a particularly bright window/YT video paused position on my monitor 2 from burning my eyes off. So with that new feature i could benefit from, but i doubt most people would...
mib2berlin Soprano
@Kiloneie
Hi, what do you mean with "any possible" events, this can be hundreds?
It shows the next events already.
@mib2berlin
One may have their calendar filled with medical visits and more. I don't know it's nice viewing events on a calendar, and not just in a list. I think a calendar is better suited for many events than a list, but it's subjective and opinions may change.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Kiloneie
I fear I simply not understand your request.
You want to show the calendar view from the panel in the status bar popup?
If yes another fear, this will not happen because the status bar show the status of a feature like Sync and the panel show the content of a feature.
You can move the panel icon to the status bar, they looks the same but do different things.
Okay, i guess that does it, thx.