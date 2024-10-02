New look, new feature – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3483.4
-
Lots of new things including a new theme, new icon set, and a new Start Page experiment.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Nice!
-
..aaand back to compact. Sorry but nope.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Yay Atle did a Snap!
-
@ian-coog: No worries, but I would recommend giving it more than 30 seconds to give it a proper try If you still don't like it a few days later, you have the setting available. That's the great thing about Vivaldi.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@atlemo The new icons are really nice IMO.
Just noticed my custom theme didn't update the icons automagically. But it doesn't really use custom icons, I still have the old ones set. So that's weird.
But a quick fix would of course be to copy the standard Dark theme, set the colours and everything like my theme. At least I don't have a problem with that
EDIT: Oh I get it - the new themes have custom icons - they are not the default ones which are still there. So I unset the back/forward/reload buttons only as these are the ones I see all the time and I'm so used to them being < and >. But the new panel icons are still sweet.
-
ruulrskybound
Excited about the Dashboard. Will we be able to add multiple of the same widget? For example two RSS widgets from different sources.
-
@ruulrskybound You can add multiple of different feed widgets.
-
I don't like rounded Tabs and also rounded URL-bar. Square tabs forever!
I also don't like default look where URL-bar in the center, missing Search and gaps on the panel.
I am waiting for more customization options for Speed Dial where you can change dials to list view similar to android version.
-
Love the how the new option adds one more parameter to the mix. My immediate favourite is going all square with the extra spacing turned on, especially on a large display.
It would be cool to have this on a per-theme basis and be able to control inner padding as well.
-
-
ruulrskybound
@lonm: Awesome!
BTW, is an option to make accordion stacks expanded by default on the roadmap? Auto-expand is cool but IMO there's too much movement/animation on the tab bar when switching between different stacks.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@atlemo
Hi, nice icons indeed but ...
I find the padding to aggressive at bottom but the spaces between pinned tabs are great.
I change it to:
Cheers, mib
-
12th
very interesting gui changes
-
I really love the more spacious interface! And the new themes are very lovely as well, I particularly like the new Paint theme!
Kudos @atlemo
-
cheekybuddha
Since my current tab bar looks like this:
... I wonder how it will look like after the update!
-
nutcracker
The cosmetic touches are welcome. But why haven't you included the first (white) line of the internal pages (top of the speed dial) in the theme background?
PS I really find the new look very appealing!
-
@cheekybuddha: For you, sir, I recommend staying with Compact
-
@nutcracker: We have some ideas, but there are a lot of issues with contrast when doing that.
-
cheekybuddha
@atlemo said in New look, new feature – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3483.4:
@cheekybuddha: For you, sir, I recommend staying with Compact
I think I might take a snapshot before updating, just in case ...