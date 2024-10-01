Hello Vivaldi Team,

I hope this message finds you well. First, I want to express my appreciation for the incredible work you’ve done with the Vivaldi browser. The customization options and user-centric features make it a standout choice for many users.

I would like to propose a feature that I believe would enhance the tab management experience in Vivaldi: the ability to move selected tabs into a new tab stack instead of just a workspace.

Feature Proposal:

Move Selected Tabs to New Tab Stack: Currently, users can move tabs to a workspace, but it would be beneficial to have the option to create a new tab stack directly from selected tabs. This would allow for better organization and quick access to related tabs without cluttering the workspace. Save as New Session: Along with the ability to create a new tab stack, it would be fantastic to have the option to save this new stack as a session. This would enable users to easily restore their grouped tabs later, enhancing productivity and workflow.

Use Case:

Imagine a scenario where a user is researching multiple topics and has several tabs open. Instead of moving them to a workspace, they could quickly create a tab stack for that specific topic and save it as a session. This would streamline the process of managing tabs and improve overall efficiency.

Conclusion:

I believe that implementing this feature would greatly benefit users who rely on tab organization and session management. Thank you for considering this request, and I look forward to your thoughts on the possibility of adding this functionality to Vivaldi.