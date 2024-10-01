Keystore is the end of vivaldi
-
Everytime i launch vivaldi it gives error on this keystore
this is a realy crappy move, to depend on external crap.
i am on windows 11 an not sure that feautere is even enabeled.
also this is the stand allone version. So this is totaly unexpected.
also in this newer versions lots of crap in the registry, why do i even heve a userprofile, please make up your minds, appdata or registry or profiledir
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Emdk
Hi, I guess you meant the Vivaldi password manager?
Nobody else reported this here and I cant reproduce it either.
Did you leave the switch "Register Vivaldi as regular app" enabled at install?
Then it has to write to the registry to appear in the standard app's, for example.
A standalone install doesn't write to App Data, did you install Vivaldi before as default install?
Deads live longer, we hear this since 10 Years.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Emdk said in Keystore is the end of vivaldi:
Everytime i launch vivaldi it gives error on this keystore
Please create a screenshot of your error message and upload here.
-
![alt text]( image url)
"Nobody else reported this here and I cant reproduce it either." it is reported on other platforms i believe i came across it yesterday when looking to disable the whole encryption thing. the only solution found was to use a other browser "Brave portable with some switches ) but those don't work on vivaldi.
"Hi, I guess you meant the Vivaldi password manager?" No
"Did you leave the switch "Register Vivaldi as regular app" enabled at install?" ofcourse not
"did you install Vivaldi before as default install?" i never do that, my computer is empty and clean.
"Deads live longer" are you talking about the walking ones?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Emdk
Yes, it is known on Linux for example and it is the password manager.
Do you use Vivaldi on a different system on a USB stick?
Standalone is not portable, passwords are encrypted with the Windows ID and work only on the device and user account it was installed.
But we need more information.
-
"passwords are encrypted with the Windows ID" and that's the whole problem.
more information, my computer is frozen, and ill keep it like that. i am using a old version now witch i presume does not have that problem 6.7 will see when i reboot. 6.8 an 6.9 do use that keystore.
see updating is never the solution, 1 problem fixed, 5 new ones created.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Emdk said in Keystore is the end of vivaldi:
"passwords are encrypted with the Windows ID" and that's the whole problem.
Yes, that is a Windows and Chromium core restriction – sad, but true.
see updating is never the solution, 1 problem fixed, 5 new ones created.
If you do not want to update, then do not.
Live with old browser bugs and keep risk of having a insecure browser.
Sad, that Vivaldi team is not able to create a real portable version because of Chromium's password encryption.
I wish the old Opera Presto feature back.
-
@DoctorG
that is what i am trying to do create a portable version, so 6.7 is the last one i create if it becomes to much outdated that webpages wont work ill need to switch. but i'm good for some years
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Emdk
Aha, this will not work, many users tried this in the past.
Other encrypted files are cookies and extension settings, iirc.
If you had mentioned this at first we had saved a lot of time and posts.
Anyway, good luck, mib