When you have a lot of different toplevel folders you place bookmarks into, the default Vivaldi bookmark modal is very annoying to use, displaying an entire 7 (7) folders for you, out of what could be tens, requiring a lot of awkward scrolling. So instead of filing it to be lost in the feature request pile, I just learned how to make a CSS mod to fulfill my desires instead.

Here's what it looks like in practice on a 1080p monitor:

Download: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MshQaAX6wpOnHCxJMfFv383VU2KcEAot/view?usp=drive_link

I might modify this further later to remove the superfluous stuff at the top and claim more room for the folder selector, but this seems sufficient now.