The Vivaldi v2 mail client incorrectly accepts mail, does not identify itself as an html client. For example, this happens when receiving messages from OpenCart 3:
Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="----=_NextPart_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx_alt"
This is a HTML email and your email client software does not support HTML email!
All other possible mail clients accept such messages correctly. The Vivaldi mail client of the previous version also accepted such messages correctly.
@svua And what is your issue now?
Dows it only show This is a HTML email and your email client software does not support HTML email! instead the HTML part of the mail?
@svua Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker , save mail as file and attach to the report.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
If you need help, please open a extra thread in support forum for Vivaldi Mail.
@DoctorG said in Improved browser features for desktop and Vivaldi Mail 2.0 amped up with new functionalities:
This bug definitely occurs when receiving mail from OpenCart 3. Messages from other sources are displayed normally.
I started installing snapshots with the hope that it was a bug only in conditional v2.0, but the situation does not change.
Message "Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="----=_NextPart_xxxxxxxxxxxx_alt"
This is an HTML email and your email client software does not support HTML email!"
embedded in the outgoing message from opencard 3, and is displayed if the mail client incorrectly identifies itself.
I started installing snapshots with the hope that it was a bug only in conditional v2.0, but the situation does not change.
@svua said in Improved browser features for desktop and Vivaldi Mail 2.0 amped up with new functionalities:
multipart/alternative;
Vivaldi supports correct created mails with such mime-type.
@svua said in Improved browser features for desktop and Vivaldi Mail 2.0 amped up with new functionalities:
This bug definitely occurs when receiving mail from OpenCart 3. Messages from other sources are displayed normally.
Without any test mail from such shop i can not help you.
Please open a extra thread for support!
@DoctorG
I think that you tried to do so, but something did not work out.
For example, here is a screenshot of the same message from Betterbird:
Ok
@svua Ah, a moderator has split the content to a extra thread
@svua to see that multipart/ works try this:
Download a exported test mail
In Vivaldi Mail use File → Import from Applications and Files → Mail
Select the downloaded file
Import
Check mail preview
I tried with 6.9.3447.48 Win 11 23H2 and my test mail shows up as HTML.
yojimbo274064400
@svua said in The Vivaldi v2 mail client incorrectly accepts mail, does not identify itself as an html client.:
You should not be seeing the header; this suggests the raw message is incorrectly formatted.
⋮ Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="----=_NextPart_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx_alt" ⋮
If you view the raw text of the message, press
Ctrl+
U, does it show lines similar to the following?
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Type: text/html