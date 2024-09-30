uBo and uBo lite delayed start
Not sure if anybody else has encountered this. I have had uBo installed for quite a while and it has worked well. But a few weeks ago I noticed that the icon on address bar was showing no activity and pressing that showed the big circle thing indicating it was disabled and plain white. This seems to occur on opening the browser, but sometimes it works normally, other times it starts working after a while, up to an hour or so. But during the time it appeared disabled ads seemed to be blocked but the icon didn't show its usual count.
Going into settings/extensions, temporarily disabling uBo and enabling it again restored normal operation.
Thinking it was a uBo problem and with the uncertainty of uBo's future I thought I would try uBo lite, and that is what I currently have running. It serves my needs fine. But it exhibits exactly the same problem. On browser start up clicking the uBo lite icon shows a blank white rectangle instead of the normal blue bar with ad filtering option. Again it is intermittent, sometimes starts immediately, usually does not and disabling and re-enabling it restores operation.
So it is not specific uBo, maybe a issue in using these blockers on Vivaldi/Chrome. I have not checked on any other browser.
Oh, and I did quickly try Vivaldi's ad blocker but found with that it blocked comments on the Daily Telegraph articles..... but admit I didn't investigate further.
Apologies for the lengthy explanation and hope some of you understand it, but describing what is happening is not that easy. And by and large uBo/lite work just fine whatever the icon is telling me.
Anybody seem similar?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@davews Please tell about:
- Vivaldi version
- Windows version
- Activated block lists in uBlock Origin Lite
You should run only one blocker extension at a time.
So, if you have uBlock Origin Lite, the deactivate Vivaldi Blocker in Settings → Privacy
I can not reproduce the white rectanglein extension bar with 6.9.3447.48 Windows 11 23H2.
I get only at first click on uBOL button 1 sec delay until popup shows up, later the popup apperars fast.
@davews said in uBo and uBo lite delayed start:
This seems to occur on opening the browser
It has been always like this.
On opening Vivaldi and the focused tab on start is on youtube, for example, uBO didn't start correctly and shows a "!" to indicate that it wasn't inited correctly.
Just press F5 to refresh and everything goes normally.
A workaround requires you to open a new tab with the speed dial, for example, and only then closing Vivaldi, so on restart it will have the speed dial focused and this lets uBO to finish its initialization before you can switch to the Youtube tab.
@DoctorG Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 on Windows 11 23H2.
I only have the default "Ads, trackers, miners, and more", have not enabled any of the others.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@davews said in uBo and uBo lite delayed start:
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53
Why such old version?
@iAN-CooG Thanks. This is not specific to youtube, in fact I visit that relatively rarely. I have set my start page to about:blank and that is normally all there is when I open my browser. Whether a reload of that will cure the incomplete startup I don't know but I found my disable/enable method to be pretty quick anyway.
Just updated to 6.9.3447.48 - uBo lite started immediately after the browser restart, will see what happens tomorrow.
6.8.3381.53 is not that old, being released in August, I tend not to bother with the minor releases unless there is anything significant in the update.
barbudo2005
uBO and uBOL do not function in about:blank, so it is totally normal that appears disabled:
@barbudo2005 No, but it shows exactly the same when I then visit a website.....
Update - it started immediately this morning, showing it enabled even on the opening about:blank start page.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@davews May be the extension data got broken after a update. Try to remove the extension and add again from Google Web Store.