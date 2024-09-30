Not sure if anybody else has encountered this. I have had uBo installed for quite a while and it has worked well. But a few weeks ago I noticed that the icon on address bar was showing no activity and pressing that showed the big circle thing indicating it was disabled and plain white. This seems to occur on opening the browser, but sometimes it works normally, other times it starts working after a while, up to an hour or so. But during the time it appeared disabled ads seemed to be blocked but the icon didn't show its usual count.

Going into settings/extensions, temporarily disabling uBo and enabling it again restored normal operation.

Thinking it was a uBo problem and with the uncertainty of uBo's future I thought I would try uBo lite, and that is what I currently have running. It serves my needs fine. But it exhibits exactly the same problem. On browser start up clicking the uBo lite icon shows a blank white rectangle instead of the normal blue bar with ad filtering option. Again it is intermittent, sometimes starts immediately, usually does not and disabling and re-enabling it restores operation.

So it is not specific uBo, maybe a issue in using these blockers on Vivaldi/Chrome. I have not checked on any other browser.

Oh, and I did quickly try Vivaldi's ad blocker but found with that it blocked comments on the Daily Telegraph articles..... but admit I didn't investigate further.

Apologies for the lengthy explanation and hope some of you understand it, but describing what is happening is not that easy. And by and large uBo/lite work just fine whatever the icon is telling me.

Anybody seem similar?