Hi all

Wasn't sure how to word this to be honest. I use the login autofill using google and Vivaldi at times password manager at times. Does the period login is stored per site determined by website cookies or by browser?. I've noticed at random times (was also case with Opera 12.x) , login details need to entered and stored again on Vivaldi ( actually had all cookies wiped on Vivaldi for unknown reason a few months back!??). With other browsers like Brave for example, autofill, sign in..its logged in until i choose to log out. Is it something unique to me?.

Also certain site forms like outlook.com wont let me store or autofill login to pages - is this the nature of way site is built?

Thanks