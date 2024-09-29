How do I install an extension manually (with commandline) ?
-
I would like to install an extension via the Linux command line, I have found an instructions on the website:
After I read the instructions. I tried to install an extension on my Debian-System using a json file as described. The paths given on the website are not correct, as it is described for Chrome. However, I know that I can find my installed extensions under:
~/.config/vivalidi/Default/Extensions/.
I have tried to install the file <extension-id>.json there. But the extension does not seem to be installed.
Can anyone give me a hint what I need to do to make this work?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tom244
Hi, this is the user config folder, the desciption says:
2. Place it in one of the following folders:
/opt/google/chrome/extensions/
/usr/share/google-chrome/extensions/
Vivaldi is in /opt/vivaldi
But these folders doesn't exist, mabye you have to create it.
Do you want to install an extension for all users?
If not you can simple drag the .crx file to the Vivaldi extension page.
Developer mode must be enabled.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
thanks for the quick reply. Indeed, I have created the folder /opt/vivaldi/extensions and copied the json file into it. And yes it works. However, I want to use ansible to set up my machines and users. I would prefer a solution how I can automatically fill individual users with individual extensions. However, the solution of dragging .crx files into Vivaldi extension pages would run against the idea of an automated solution.
Maybe someone has a solution for this as well, so that you can automatically configure users individually with extensions ?
Greetings Tom
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tom244
Hi, iirc the help page mentioned policies to add extensions, I am not very familiar with policies but it seems possible to add user policies. Just a quick search:
https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/HEAD/docs/enterprise/policies.md
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@tom244 The documentation from Chrome also applies to Vivaldi as it's a Chromium browser, possibly with the exception the path for policies differs.
The doc also is meant for sysadmins who are experienced with applying policies to clients. There is no "solution" apart from reading the documentation and learning how it works.