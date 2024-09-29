I would like to install an extension via the Linux command line, I have found an instructions on the website:

install chrome extension

After I read the instructions. I tried to install an extension on my Debian-System using a json file as described. The paths given on the website are not correct, as it is described for Chrome. However, I know that I can find my installed extensions under:

~/.config/vivalidi/Default/Extensions/.

I have tried to install the file <extension-id>.json there. But the extension does not seem to be installed.

Can anyone give me a hint what I need to do to make this work?