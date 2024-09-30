[I've searched, and find nothing close with these details.]

SYMPTOM -

I Can't open Vivaldi on a PC that I service, (not my personal PC. - It closes after 5 minutes, usually without showing any error. Once, I was able to see this [type] of error "PROFILE ERROR".

PROBLEM -

Vivaldi must certainly permanently lose any user that has this type of problem, that doesn't have the skill, patients, time, and tools to resolve, when it won't load or stay running long enough to troubleshoot. (For instance, I gave completely up once, with an Android tablet with that type of problem, and simply used another browser and never V.)

I'd suggest that Vivaldi should either add a "rescue application" to the start menu for Windows, or NOT close or crash before spawning this separate troubleshooting / fix program.

At the very least, there should be an easy to find "Guide | Vivaldi won't start / stay open.".

This SEPARATE application is required, since there are NO tips here in this forum that can be used if it involves using V's UI. Vivaldi's UI it will never be open with this type of problem.

Windows 10, 16 GB Ram, rebooted, stable system.

Most recent version of Vivaldi as of September 28th, 2024.

Using Process Explorer / SysInternals to diagnose.

PROBLEM:

-- Opening Vivaldi, sometimes brings up a window with a large V, and other times, no indication / window whatsoever. After 3-10 minutes, it closes, and there are NO remaining V processes running.

-- I did a clean reboot, and installed a clean version of the latest released V. After installation, I don't think if asked me if I wanted to open V, (or, it tried and closed before I saw the message.)

-- While it was in the 5 minute window where it would try to stay open, I right-clicked on the windows tray icon, and opened a separate new INCOG window. Unfortunately, it also closed within a few minutes.

-- ONCE, I think just before it closed, it said something about a "corrupt profile".

-- STRONG SUGGESTION -- Find a way to display this type of message if V is going to close, preventing most from either viewing or troubleshooting the "no V open problem". One option, would be to ONLY display that message upon opening V the next time.

Even though I'm capable of copying / renaming altering any file, folder, Windows environment or registry setting, let's try to develop a way for someone to easily and quickly at least be able to open Vivaldi, and leave it open long enough to fix any other problems, or ask for help.

That existing profile had multiple windows and tabs, and is synced with several Android devices, (which open V fine). I haven't, but can open that profile on my personal Windows PC.

-- Is there a method of opening Vivaldi using a command line that either uses NO profile or REQUESTS a choice of profiles?

-- On my personal PC, V asks me which profile I want to load, without loading any profile. How can I force V to open in that mode?

Technical DETAILS: