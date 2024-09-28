Hi team,

First of all thank you so much for finally getting the synced workspaces on the road! Great job!!

To be honest, I would have expected the sync on workspace level, meaning that you can't only open single tabs but full workspaces and that those workspaces stay in sync with their corresponding workspaces on other devices.

Is that something, that might be on the road for V2.0 of the sync?

Maybe just being able to open a full workspace with a right click to get the tab stacks all loaded like in the original workspace as a potential V1.5?

And as a 1.1 what about to keep the Tab stack names alive and not just call them all stacks, as I have between 5-10 specifically named tab stacks in each of my 35 workspaces.