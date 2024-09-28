Access to Chat Gpt
jacquesdhoest
Ik can no longer login in Chat Gpt the normal way. It only works in a private window. It also works in Chrome. What is wrong ? I already removed all cookies and restarted the browser. No updates are available.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jacquesdhoest Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@jacquesdhoest For me, when there was the chatgpt upgrade from 3.5 to 4.0, I got funky results trying to log in. Maybe you have the same problem, it works in private mode as storage is not saved, and chrome is another browser.
So I had to delete localStorage from the chatgpt site. You can do this from developer tools/app/storage/local storage, just remove it.