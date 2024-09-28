Default User Agent breaks Google's Sports Data and other Quick Info results
-
Using Vivaldi's default User Agent makes it so Google's Sports Data quick results doesn't work.
Here's the result I get by using Vivaldi's UA:
Now here's what I expect to see and what shows up when I change the UA to Chrome's or Firefox's:
Some other Quick results still work with Vivaldi's UA, like the weather, for example:
-
@camemb3rt how do you change the user agent?
Because Vivaldi just use the default chromium user agent, if not changed in settings (which is known to break things and not recommended at all).
Also the missing sport infos is a somewhat known so any informations you can provide are helpful
-
@Hadden89
Ctrl+Shit+I to open the inspect menu, then navigate to the Network tab on the top, click this button:
Then, on the bottom, go to Network conditions tab and scroll to User agent:
-
@camemb3rt
Hi, in vivaldi://settings/network/ you can set a custom brand but I cant find out the syntax.
-
Yes, fresh profile Vivaldi 6.9 with no ad blocker and Chromium 129.
Chromium 129 shows the mentioned complete Arsenal information
Perhaps Google allowed Chromium as free browser to get more than commercial ones.
-
I'm sorry, but all these comments are so unclear lmao
@Hadden89
What do you even mean by "Also the missing sport infos is a somewhat known"? You're saying it's a known bug?
Also no, I never messed around with the default User Agent before encountering this bug, all my settings should be the default ones.
@mib2berlin
I'm aware, but changing those settings doesn't resolve the problem, already tried it beforehand.
@DoctorG
I'm not sure what you're saying. Yes what?
Did you try it with a fresh profile and no adblocker and got the same bug and changing the user agent to Chorme fixed it or what?
-
Vivaldi sends Vivaldi version in user agent
Tested on Google.com in Devtools → Console with JS code
window.navigator.appVersion
After i switchted with Devtools → More Tools → Network Conditions to Chrome (windows) all is as desired!
@camemb3rt Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I will confirm the bug in tracker after you had reported!
-
More fun with search.
Having DuckDuckGo and using
!g Arsenalin address field does work.
I pinged dev team. I hope they inspect this on Monday.
-
@camemb3rt said in Default User Agent breaks Google's Sports Data and other Quick Info results:
You're saying it's a known bug?
yeah, sorry I tend to be cryptical sometimes. We had a similar report with google search results but no-one mentioned or thought about the user agent. Which is the reason I asked you for more details.
-
Done.
@DoctorG here's the bug number VB-109941
-
@camemb3rt
Hi, I confirmed your report.
We have:
VB-67418
small bug user agent via search engine aliases
It is a bit different so I linked your report to it.
Cheers, mib
-
@camemb3rt
Hi, check the latest update from today!
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Fixed in 6.9.3447.51, yes.
-
@mib2berlin @DoctorG nice!
I'll update when I get back home today.