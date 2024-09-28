@Auslimm Assuming you are on latest version, check in vivaldi settings if Memory Saver is enabled:

And if the period reload is enabled on affected tabs:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Periodic_Reload_of_Tabs

If you are on w8.1 with the old vivaldi 5.x, the setting may no exist yet but you should be able to find hibernation/discard related settings at chrome://settings/performance and vivaldi://flags

(But you really ought to update to win10 which is the minimum version supported now)

Win 8.1 is unsupported and thus Vivaldi can't be updated anymore