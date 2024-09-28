Tabs recharging automatically without option to stop it.
Hi people
All inactive tab is automatically recharged after 30 minutes. That is making me lose several works. Even the flap that is open in front of me changes all it's content when I click in whatever part of it after 30 minutes unused.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Auslimm
Hi, you ask in the other thread about Windows 8.1, if you still on Windows 8.1 we cant help.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin ---
And about tabs?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Auslimm
Without knowing your Vivaldi version it is hard to say.
Vivaldi 6.9 hibernate background tabs if you are low on memory, for example, Vivaldi 5.6 doesn't.
I cant even remember how 5.6 handled this in the past.
Cheers, mib
@Auslimm Assuming you are on latest version, check in vivaldi settings if Memory Saver is enabled:
And if the period reload is enabled on affected tabs:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Periodic_Reload_of_Tabs
If you are on w8.1 with the old vivaldi 5.x, the setting may no exist yet but you should be able to find hibernation/discard related settings at
chrome://settings/performanceand
vivaldi://flags
(But you really ought to update to win10 which is the minimum version supported now)
Win 8.1 is unsupported and thus Vivaldi can't be updated anymore
Hi,
Post what you has been asked first instead.
You can find it at
vivaldi://version