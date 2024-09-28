Winamp goes "open source" . . . ish
Dr.Flay Translator
As promised by the current owners the source for the classic version of Winamp is now available in github.
https://github.com/WinampDesktop/winamp
. . . with some curious extras and limitations, such as source for parts they don't own, random unrelated files, and the strange custom licence which not only contradicts github terms, but requires that contributors do not make a fork (huh ?)
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/software/winamp-releases-source-code-asks-for-help-modernizing-the-player/