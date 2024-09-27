How Do You Use Emojis to Get Your Point Across?
Emojis are more than just cute icons—they’re a language of their own! How do you use them to communicate or emphasize your point? Do you have a signature emoji combo, or a creative way to express complex emotions? Share your emoji hacks and favorite combinations, and let’s see how we all use these tiny pictures to make conversations more fun!
my favorite combination and the one i send to my significant other all the time
When you do
It looks like blowing hearts
I'ts also fun making "stories" like:
Running away from a Dragon
Bug invasion
The ban hammer