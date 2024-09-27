The navigation bar disappears when swiping up and the page occupies more space on the screen.

I've noticed that the page scrolling up doesn't match the speed of my finger when the navigation bar disappears, and this feature makes it very difficult to browse the web, especially when I have to swipe up and down a lot.

I tried to turn off the automatic fullscreen feature to avoid triggering this, but it doesn't work.

I would suggest modifying this feature to make the page follow the finger, and adding a switch for this feature.