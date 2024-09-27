@Frank3088 When does Windows ask you to login as administrator? As soon as you try to open it, before the window is displayed, after the window is displayed but before the UI is rendered, etc. Same behavior if you start Vivaldi a different way (as in destop shortcut, taskbar icon, from the Start menu, using a file browser to open the file directly - whichever of those you don't normally use).

It's possible that your normal method was somehow set as Administrator only and any of the others could work fine. If one of the other methods does work fine then you only need to fix the shortcut.