Disappearing pages
-
I have been using Vivaldi on a Windows 10 system for several years (without problems), recently upgraded to anew Windows 11 system. I will be paying a game, switching to a new tab, shopping online, logging on to web site, any of the normal stuff you do with a browser and ZAP! I'm back on the start page.
Anyone know why this is happening and/or how to fix it?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@michaelnorth
Hi and no, Vivaldi rarely/never crash for me on my Windows 11 systems.
Please check if you find crash log files and report this to the bug tracker.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
I didn't say Vivaldi crashed, mainly because it didn't.
I will be using the browser, suddenly I am switched over to a blank start page. The page I was using is still there. When I re-enter it all my previous work is lost.
I have reported it as a bug.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@michaelnorth
Hi, maybe the language barrier, what is re-enter, restart Vivaldi?
Is last session enabled?
-
Okay, I will try to be more detailed (sorry about that, it is the arrogance of native English speakers - which I am - to assume that every understands English as they do).
I will open the browser in my default workspace. I use workspaces a lot. Generally the workspace will have several tabs available to open, including the start page. I open the tab that I want and start working, most times I do what I want and, when finished, switch to another tab or close it. That's how it is supposed to work (I think).
However sometimes the while I am happily working I find myself in a blank start page. The tab I was using is still there in the work space but when I open it my work is gone.
An example, I want to do some shopping, I have a workspace with all the web sites I use, it includes a blank start page, a page for the several online shops I use. I open the web page of the supermarket, login to the site and start selecting groceries. Halfway through my shopping list I get switched back to a blank start page. The tab for the supermarket site is still in the work space. When select that page to continue shopping I have lost all products I had previously selected and I am back to the login screen for the supermarket.
Unfortunately this problem occurs about 20 - 30 % of the time and not just for online shopping but almost all sites I have accessed using Vivaldi. The only other constant is that I will be using the mouse.