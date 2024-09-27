Okay, I will try to be more detailed (sorry about that, it is the arrogance of native English speakers - which I am - to assume that every understands English as they do).

I will open the browser in my default workspace. I use workspaces a lot. Generally the workspace will have several tabs available to open, including the start page. I open the tab that I want and start working, most times I do what I want and, when finished, switch to another tab or close it. That's how it is supposed to work (I think).

However sometimes the while I am happily working I find myself in a blank start page. The tab I was using is still there in the work space but when I open it my work is gone.

An example, I want to do some shopping, I have a workspace with all the web sites I use, it includes a blank start page, a page for the several online shops I use. I open the web page of the supermarket, login to the site and start selecting groceries. Halfway through my shopping list I get switched back to a blank start page. The tab for the supermarket site is still in the work space. When select that page to continue shopping I have lost all products I had previously selected and I am back to the login screen for the supermarket.

Unfortunately this problem occurs about 20 - 30 % of the time and not just for online shopping but almost all sites I have accessed using Vivaldi. The only other constant is that I will be using the mouse.