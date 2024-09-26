When I record a tutorial video, I do not want my browser bookmarks to be visible in the video.

On Chrome, one can right-click on the bookmarks bar and uncheck "Show Bookmarks" - and this hides the Bookmarks bar. Later, in the Settings menu, I can turn it back on again.

How is this done in Vivaldi? I searched Settings for bookmarks but did not find this capability, and Right-Clicking a blank spot on the Bookmarks bar does not give the option to hide the Bookmarks bar.