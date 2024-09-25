So for some time now, whenever I try to use google maps my entire pc goes berserk. The site is so laggy I can't even navigate normally, everyting takes a good second to respond to my inputs.

I tried disabling all my extensions, deleting cache, history, custom css. Making a new profile fixes the issue and also whenever I open it in a new window.

I honestly don't know what could be to problem, if I make a new workspace the same lag happens. But if I open a new window then open google maps in it everything is good, no lag.

Any idea?