Google Maps only works normally in new window
So for some time now, whenever I try to use google maps my entire pc goes berserk. The site is so laggy I can't even navigate normally, everyting takes a good second to respond to my inputs.
I tried disabling all my extensions, deleting cache, history, custom css. Making a new profile fixes the issue and also whenever I open it in a new window.
I honestly don't know what could be to problem, if I make a new workspace the same lag happens. But if I open a new window then open google maps in it everything is good, no lag.
Any idea?
@urzuse7en
Hi, did you delete Storage and Application cache too?
Disabling extensions is not the same as removing them.
You can block them from loading at start with adding
--disable-extensionsto your desktop shortcut.
@mib2berlin Nothing helped and I lost all my styles installed and every extension related settings. Heads up would've been nice.
@urzuse7en
Oh, I am very sorry but I post this settings hundred times here and nobody ever mention the lost of extension settings.
I will add an information if I post it again here.
What do you meant with styles, themes?
@mib2berlin All the css styles for stylus, all extension settings, like literally everything.
@urzuse7en
Again I am so sorry you lost your work , I use extensions but was not aware it delete settings or data of Stylus, for example.