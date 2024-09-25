@edwardp

Similar experience: also A10, 32 bit.

I would like to add such a small thing: earlier, about 2-3 years ago, I could press Ctrl-H to access History (yes, I use such soft keyboard on android, where there is Ctrl and other useful keys). But starting with some version, Ctrl-H no longer brings up the bottom bar.... The browser waits a few seconds, then crashes. If during these few seconds I scroll the web page, touch any controls - the crash probably won't happen. Perhaps these are related things.

I checked just now on the latest release version 6.9.3451.107. No more crashes! But: if I press Ctrl-H when editing omnibox, the cursor stops blinking, the browser doesn't freeze, History doesn't appear. If I press hotkey when typing text in forms, or just call the keyboard on top of a web page, the History panel appears with a few seconds delay, but normally.

Up! Now I caught the crash again when pressing Ctrl-H in the omnibox.

In any case, this is not normal.