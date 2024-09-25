Cannot open panels
I'm running Vivaldi 6.9.3451.67. Tapping the panels button on the left hand side of the address bar doesn't open anything. Nothing happens other than the ripple effect of tapping the button.
This happens from time to time. Just now Vivaldi crashed and on restart the panels button is working again, but I expect this to come back as I've seen it a few times before.
To give more context I'm using a Samsung with Android 14 and have the address bar set to bottom.
@thesdev Hi, I managed to replicate this in the following way (filed VAB-10161 using https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/) :
Settings -> General -> "Enable Address bar swipe gesture"
When you have tab open, swipe on address bar so that all tables are listed
Go back to tab
When you click panels button (mentioned on https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-bookmarks/android-bookmarks/#Accessing_Bookmarks) on left hand side nothing happens on first press. When you press again the Bookmarks Panel appears.
There might be other customisations which I have not listed which are required to reproduce the above
Basically it seems that sometimes (depending on customisations) the Panel button needs to be pressed twice instead of once in order to activate it.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mt8482 Thank you for this information.
On Android 10 (32-bit) with the same setting enabled, I noticed a delay in the Bookmarks panel appearing, when the icon was tapped the first time. With subsequent taps of the same, the panel appeared immediately.
Based on this observation, I have confirmed the bug report. Thank you for helping make Vivaldi better.
@edwardp
Similar experience: also A10, 32 bit.
I would like to add such a small thing: earlier, about 2-3 years ago, I could press Ctrl-H to access History (yes, I use such soft keyboard on android, where there is Ctrl and other useful keys). But starting with some version, Ctrl-H no longer brings up the bottom bar.... The browser waits a few seconds, then crashes. If during these few seconds I scroll the web page, touch any controls - the crash probably won't happen. Perhaps these are related things.
I checked just now on the latest release version 6.9.3451.107. No more crashes! But: if I press Ctrl-H when editing omnibox, the cursor stops blinking, the browser doesn't freeze, History doesn't appear. If I press hotkey when typing text in forms, or just call the keyboard on top of a web page, the History panel appears with a few seconds delay, but normally.
Up! Now I caught the crash again when pressing Ctrl-H in the omnibox.
In any case, this is not normal.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@far4 OK. Since it is causing a crash, definitely submit a bug report. Provide as much information as you can.
I've read that the Android version of Chromium is developed on a desktop, so I'm sure the Vivaldi developers would be able to try to reproduce the CTRL-H issue using a physical keyboard. Please post the bug report number provided, in this thread.
Thank you for helping make Vivaldi better.
@edwardp
I'm sorry. But I will refrain from bug report for now. This crash is very hard to catch, so far I've only managed it once and that by accident. And I'm not sure there will be another complaint on the forum related to hotkeys on android, it's a rare way of working.
That is to say, it's hardly an actual problem.
ps I've tried the physical keyboard now, too. These fish don't want to catch.
@far4 said in Cannot open panels:
forms, or just call the keyboard on top of a web page...
Curious how you do this, get a soft keyboard without being in a text box. Or maybe I misunderstand your comment
@lfisk If it isn't the original keyboard, it might display an icon in the Android status bar. I've seen that on one I tried, though I never tapped it to see if it did anything.
@lfisk
Some softkeys create a persistent notification just for this purpose. And the browser based on Chromium knows how to respond to hotkeys. Unfortunately, there are noticeably fewer key combinations than on the desktop. But you can use them to do things for which there are no GUI functions. Move a long web page to the top and bottom of Home and End. Save a page if you have removed the icon from the five-place menu - Ctrl-S. You can quickly open any of the first 9 tabs Ctrl-[n]. It's easy to google a full list of everything android/Chromium can do.
@far4 @sgunhouse Thanks to both of you that replied
Already quite familiar with using the keyboard on Desktop which would be handy for Android version too at times. Recently switched to "Any Soft Keyboard", so I have a Control key, Arrows, Home, End... I'll look through ASK configuration again. Seems like I remember seeing something that might help with this there that didn't seem useful at the time