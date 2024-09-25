Why is there an exclamation mark?, I don't understand
pattarachart
I don't understand why there is an exclamation mark behind my icloud calendar. When I add a task and select the one that has an exclamation mark, when I check it on my iPhone it doesn't sync. How do I fix it according to the picture I attached?
eggert Vivaldi Team
@pattarachart I don't remember exactly the details of how it is, but this is some kind of special calendar that iCloud creates which they did some changes to a while back so that they don't work with normal CalDAV clients.
Last time we looked into it there was not much we could do about it. Thought about hiding them from the calendar list but it was never done.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@eggert i thought that was the Sync failure icon
Aaron Translator
eggert Vivaldi Team
@mikeyb2001 No, we do not add an icon like this. It is actually appended to the calendar name by the server, I assume to notify that this calendar is not working properly over CalDAV.
