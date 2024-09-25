internal error opening backing store for indexedDB.open
I am getting this error message on my Mail panel after having closed and relaunched Vivaldi.
The same applies to the Feeds. The rest of Vivaldi works fine.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
Hi, you can try to rebuild the mail/feed database.
This work only with IMAP accounts, I cant say anything about POP3.
Open Help > About to find your profile directory, close Vivaldi.
I the profile folder "Default" delete the folder mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
in Storage\ext
At next start Vivaldi create a new clean database and hopefully fix this issue.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in internal error opening backing store for indexedDB.open:
Hi, you can try to rebuild the mail/feed database.
Thanks for your reply. Your suggestion did the job partly, which is still impressive.
IMAP account works fine.
POP3 accounts is a mixed bag: for incoming mail some are readable, others are empty. Sent mails are all shown as empty, even though they are not in reality.
Feeds
That has not worked at all.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
I don't use feeds but can you add a link to such a non working feed, please?
Some user reported empty mails, I not sure what cause this.
Try to open the context menu in a empty mail and choose Show Raw Message or Ctrl+U.
This should show if the mail is really empty or it is a graphical issue.
@mib2berlin said in internal error opening backing store for indexedDB.open:
don't use feeds but can you add a link to such a non working feed, please?
The feeds are not showing up in the Feeds panel.
@mib2berlin said in internal error opening backing store for indexedDB.open:
Try to open the context menu in a empty mail and choose Show Raw Message or Ctrl+U.
I did that but nothing came up. I also tried "show message as text" and "show message as HTML", but they were not successful either.
None of those mails are empty in reality.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Granite1
Hm, can you check this one?
https://www.digitaltrends.com/feed/
Maybe an extension cause this, add
--disable-extensionsto your desktop shortcut to block extensions from loading.
@mib2berlin coming here to check on this thread, I see that you have given all the pointers and more that I could have thought of.
@Granite1 I have found only one other account of this error on the forum from 2 years ago reported by @felagund in version 5.5, which was fixed by rebuilding the database, which you say has given you a partial fix.
As for feeds, assuming you don't fear of losing old data I'd just delete the feed from the account settings and add them all new.
Regarding the POP3 account that has empty emails, are those messages all still also left on the server? Do you still get that indexDB.open error for that account? If not, what does the mail error log (mail status icon in the status bar) say? If so also here I'd just remove the account in Vivaldi and re-add it.
Before deleting anything from your profile, (or if nothing else works) you can set up the problematic accounts in a fresh profile. I had an issue quite a while ago that I could only solve by migrating to a completely new profile....
Thanks for trying to make this work - ideally we not only find a way to get you going again, but also determine the root cause. There don't seem to be other people that run into this issue - or if they do, they quietly ditch Vivaldi... we don't like that
@WildEnte 1st of all the good news: it is all sorted out.
Feeds
I looked at the empty panel again and notice at the bottom a button "restore feeds" so I clicked on it. Presto, feeds restored! Yes, some articles in each channel are empty, but the majority are not. And new new articles are coming in with their content readable.
Emails
I still have Thunderbird so yesterday I could continue reading my emails. However, I really want to use the Vivaldi client so I felt frustrated about the issue and during the night even contemplated an uninstall/reinstall of Vivaldi, although that did not appeal to me, for obvious reasons.
This morning I looked at them again and new emails did come in overnight, with their content readable. So the ones from yesterday without content I want to keep will be kept in Tbird, from today it is Vivaldi again, yaaay!
And now for the most difficult (= embarrassing) part: the root cause.
The root cause is nothing else but utter stupidity.
Someone had planted a seed in my mind that it is wise to back up your dotfiles – I am on Linux. So, I looked for ways – e.g. GNU Stow, Rclone – and they all use Github, for a good reason. For me that is too complex, and I don't want to have to remember to "commit" and "push".
I looked around for a simple way to sync them, and, brilliant as I am, thought I had found the ideal way: pCloud. Adding my
.configfolder to the sync, which took ages, I re-read the instructions. They said dotfiles/dotfolders and system files/folders should not be used in pCloud synching.
And that, dear WildEnte, is what caused my problem with Vivaldi, as well as with Obsidian. There is a slight problem with Feedbro extension (feeds again) in Brave but that is a question of removing the extension and re-adding it. So far I have not come across other apps that are affected, but that may come yet.
So, thanks for your feedback, help and pertinent question about the root cause.
@mib2berlin Thank you. I disabled my extensions manually as there are only 6.
In any case, my issue has been resolved and was cause by utter stupidity on my side, as I described in my reply here to WildEnte.
Once again, thanks for you help.
@Granite1 great to hear that not only you got it working, but also found out what caused the issue! This may also help others, and don't be too hard on yourself. I may have caused work for other people with much more silly self inflicted pain once or twice (c:=