@WildEnte 1st of all the good news: it is all sorted out.

Feeds

I looked at the empty panel again and notice at the bottom a button "restore feeds" so I clicked on it. Presto, feeds restored! Yes, some articles in each channel are empty, but the majority are not. And new new articles are coming in with their content readable.

Emails

I still have Thunderbird so yesterday I could continue reading my emails. However, I really want to use the Vivaldi client so I felt frustrated about the issue and during the night even contemplated an uninstall/reinstall of Vivaldi, although that did not appeal to me, for obvious reasons.

This morning I looked at them again and new emails did come in overnight, with their content readable. So the ones from yesterday without content I want to keep will be kept in Tbird, from today it is Vivaldi again, yaaay!

And now for the most difficult (= embarrassing) part: the root cause.

The root cause is nothing else but utter stupidity.

Someone had planted a seed in my mind that it is wise to back up your dotfiles – I am on Linux. So, I looked for ways – e.g. GNU Stow, Rclone – and they all use Github, for a good reason. For me that is too complex, and I don't want to have to remember to "commit" and "push".

I looked around for a simple way to sync them, and, brilliant as I am, thought I had found the ideal way: pCloud. Adding my .config folder to the sync, which took ages, I re-read the instructions. They said dotfiles/dotfolders and system files/folders should not be used in pCloud synching.

And that, dear WildEnte, is what caused my problem with Vivaldi, as well as with Obsidian. There is a slight problem with Feedbro extension (feeds again) in Brave but that is a question of removing the extension and re-adding it. So far I have not come across other apps that are affected, but that may come yet.

So, thanks for your feedback, help and pertinent question about the root cause.