Hi,

I've noticed recently that I'm not able to close pop-up windows with CMD+W shortcut on Flashscore.pl / Flashscore.com. I'm on the latest build (6.9.3447.46) but I also tried with the latest Snapshot.

I am not sure when it started but I believe the bug was there in the previous version. I know that previously CMD+W worked fine with those pop-ups, so I have absolutely no idea what happened. A few minutes ago I tested it on fresh installations of official release and snapshot — both not working.

I’ve also tested the same scenario in different browsers: Google Chrome, Firefox, and Safari, and all worked as expected.

I appreciate any help you can provide in resolving this issue.

Regards,

Kornel

• Issue since: at least a couple of weeks

• OS: macOS 15.0 / macOS 15.1 beta 5

• Vivaldi: 6.9.3447.46 / 6.10.3468.4